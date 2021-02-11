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Corona Drama Exposed by Dr. Michael Yeadon | English | 2021
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204 views • February 11, 2021
Corona Drama Exposed by Dr. Michael Yeadon | English | 2021
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9u7KVFQJ6wq3mmWLUCMQg
QUOTE ,, Modern medicine is a negation of health. It isn't organized to serve human health, but only itself, as an institution. It makes more people sick than it heals. Ivan Illich
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9u7KVFQJ6wq3mmWLUCMQg
QUOTE ,, Modern medicine is a negation of health. It isn't organized to serve human health, but only itself, as an institution. It makes more people sick than it heals. Ivan Illich
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