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X22 Report B 01. 27. 22.
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430 views • January 28, 2022
Ep. 2688b - Message Received, New Narrative Coming, Think [MB]
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The [DS] is panicking, they know they are losing and now they forced a SC Justice out. They accelerated their plan and it doesn't work they are done for. Senate was the key. Scavino sent a message, change of narrative coming, think MB. Will the new narrative bring in Obama into everything that is going on. It is starting to seem like it is. The [DS] is preparing to fight back.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get Your 3 in 1 Flashlight Here!
http://www.3in1flashlight.com
Use Promo Code "X20" for 20% OFF!
The [DS] is panicking, they know they are losing and now they forced a SC Justice out. They accelerated their plan and it doesn't work they are done for. Senate was the key. Scavino sent a message, change of narrative coming, think MB. Will the new narrative bring in Obama into everything that is going on. It is starting to seem like it is. The [DS] is preparing to fight back.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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