Live With Your Brain Turned On Podcast Tuesday November8, 2022

Dr. Bryan Ardis is my guest in the second hour of the “Live With Your Brain Turned On” Podcast. In the first hour we will discuss two non-controversial topics — the election and cholesterol ;-)

Subscribe to Live With Your Brain Turned On substack receive notification and join us each Tuesday.

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss

The podcast is live each Tuesday

1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK

on the People for People network

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



