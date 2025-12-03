Kick off with lively banjo picking, upright bass, and brisk acoustic guitar, Fiddle joins in with melodic flourishes, while mandolin chops drive the rhythm, The verses stay tight and energetic, with vocal harmonies and instrumental breaks highlighting classic bluegrass interplay





[Verse 1] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he never said please and he never said thank you neither He was a one-man gang sticking up banks, shooting anyone unlucky enough to be there They'd round him up, slap on the cuffs, slam him in the jail and throw that key away But sure as hell, Cherokee Bill would bust out of jail again in a couple of days [Verse 2] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he never sipped tea and he never touched soapy water And the only dance that he would ever know was the do-si-do with the deputy sheriff's daughter [Instrumental] [Verse 3] They dragged him down to Prairie Dog Town, it took a hundred men to make him kneel They built a special cell for him, they reinforced the bars with plated steel They used a heavy-duty rope on him, they strung him up and the devil was heard to say He's been down here twice before, kick him out of hell again in a couple of days [Verse 4] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he's gone, he'll be back again in the night We're gonna keep on sending him back until old Bill, can finally get it right [Instrumental] [Verse 5] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he never said please and he never said thank you neither He was a one-man gang sticking up banks, shooting anyone unlucky enough to be there They'd round him up, slap on the cuffs, slam him in the jail and throw that key away But sure as hell, old Cherokee Bill would bust out of jail again in a couple of days [Verse 6] Cherokee Bill from Cemetery Hill, he's gone, he'll be back again in the night We're gonna keep on getting him back again old Bill, can finally get it right We're gonna keep on sending him back until old Bill, can finally get it right