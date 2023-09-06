IT'S ALL ABOUT YOUR DNA*IS YOUR FOOD LITERALLY KILLING YOU?*RISE IN TURBOCANCER*LAB GROWN HUMANS*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! Dr. Mindy Pelz https://www.youtube.com/@DrMindyPelz https://twitter.com/CDCgov/status/1699486143006339469 https://phys.org/news/2023-05-latest-gmos-gene-edited-foodsand-expert.html https://www.npr.org/2022/01/05/1070212871/usda-bioengineered-food-label-gmo https://ambitiousmares.blogspot.com/2015/12/30-irradiated-food-label.html https://ccr.ucdavis.edu/articles/are-irradiated-foods-supermarket https://www.citizen.org/wp-content/uploads/surebeam.pdf https://phys.org/news/2023-09-human-embryo-grown-stem-cells.html https://beckernews.com/the-pentagon-is-using-artificial-intelligence-to-police-narratives-that-represent-threat-to-government-51676/ https://www.newhope.com/industry-insights/secret-shopper-is-my-organic-produce-being-irradiated- https://joannenova.com.au/2023/09/now-the-uk-government-wants-to-control-your-kitchen-fridge-or-send-you-to-jail/ https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/food-irradiation-what-you-need-know https://www.fda.gov/food/irradiation-food-packaging/overview-irradiation-food-and-packaging https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/issues/1039/food-irradiation/about-food-irradiation https://www.citizen.org/wp-content/uploads/studentkit.pdf How Does Food Irradiation Work https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9vwS3_s1b4 https://www.bioexplorer.net/disadvantages-of-genetically-modified-foods.html/

