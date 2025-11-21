ICAN FIGHTS GATES-BACKED GEOENGINEERING EXPERIMENTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del and Jefferey expose the accelerated push for solar geoengineering—from Bill Gates–backed sun-dimming plans, to the UK’s secretive ARIA agency now running outdoor experiments hidden from public scrutiny and FOIA oversight. With academics promoting population cuts and private firms already spraying particles into the sky, ICAN is pushing governments and regulators to stop these dangerous atmospheric experiments before they escalate.