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Joe Biden in 1987: What Did He Just Say About Mandatory Testing? They've Been Planning This Sh!t For Decades! #Plandemic
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586 views • October 14, 2021
Joe Biden in 1987: "You may find legislative bodies taking whole classes of people based on propensity of conduct to say "we're going to put you in a certain category, we're going to demand mandatory testing for you."
They've been planning this for decades!
#FJB #JoeBiden #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #Sovereignty #Constitution #WeThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
They've been planning this for decades!
#FJB #JoeBiden #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #MilitaryIndustrialComplex #Sovereignty #Constitution #WeThePeople
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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