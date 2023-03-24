Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Message from Above with Instrumental Music and Sea Sunset View
12 views
channel image
FruitfulHabit
Published Yesterday |

Enjoy a bit of instrumental music that is fitting for the times in which we currently live and the scripture reminder and encouragement from Revelation 1:8: "I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End... who was and who is and who is to come, the Almighty." ~Jesus

Find more of our content and creations here:

fruitfulhabitshop.etsy.com

AND

amazon.com/author/cesfruitfulhabit

If you enjoy journaling (something some of the greatest minds in history made a point of regularly doing), check out Fruitful Habit's Divine Revelation Scripture Journal, which includes this same verse, or our Custom Name-Meaning Journals in the Shop: Lily and Butterfly Heart Journal AND Bird and Leaf Journal.

Keywords
biblespiritualityscripturenatureencouragementinstrumental musicshort video

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket