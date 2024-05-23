Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Make a Meme
channel image
Heavy Mental
47 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

Using free, multi platform software, here I give a tutorial on how to make an effective meme including selecting the right image, how to format the text and saving in the right dimensions. 

 

Gimp Downloads can be found here:

https://www.gimp.org/downloads/

You can find installers for Windows, Mac and Linux.

You may have to do some clicking to find the version used in this tutorial but most functionality in newer versions is the same.






Keywords
gimpmemesgraphics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket