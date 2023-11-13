'THE FED PRINTING TRILLIONS IN WORTHLESS MONEY NOW!

THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE LOST THEIR MINDS. THIS INSANE MONEY PRINTING IS EXPLODING THE INSANE DEBT. PRICES WILL EXPLODE ANY DAY NOW BANKRUPTING BILLIONS OF HUMANS. I HOPE YOU HAVE GUNS, AMMO AND PREPS. THERE WILL BE HAND TO HAND COMBAT WHEN THIS HAPPENS AND THE GOVERNMENT WON'T BE AROUND ONLY TO DRAG YOU TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP WHERE YOU'LL DISAPPEAR FOREVER...WE'RE IN THE END TIMES NOW AND THE SHEER EVIL WILL ONLY GET WORSE AS TIME MARCHES ON...WAKEUP...