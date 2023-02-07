Just smile and wave #29 Are we alone?

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I uploaded this podcast via anchor before and it still can be found. Let's go back through time...
IF you want to support me directly somewhere here: https://linktr.ee/julias.crazy.world
A win - win situation comes up when you find something nice on my Redbubble Shop: Julia's Art World ! I am adding more designs regularly!