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X22 Report B 03. 20. 22.
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160 views • March 20, 2022
Ep. 2730b - The Patriots Are Working To End, Evil, Expect A Lot More, Panic, Not As It Appears
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is being called out, the hid the [HB] story from the public and now the people see the truth, it was a lie. The walls are closing in on them. The [DS] has already lost the Ukraine war, the control belongs to Putin, next up Taiwan and Iran. The patriots are in the processing of removing evil, expect a lot more, nothing is as it appears, enjoy the show.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is being called out, the hid the [HB] story from the public and now the people see the truth, it was a lie. The walls are closing in on them. The [DS] has already lost the Ukraine war, the control belongs to Putin, next up Taiwan and Iran. The patriots are in the processing of removing evil, expect a lot more, nothing is as it appears, enjoy the show.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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