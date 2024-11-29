UFOs Over Washington DC Cause Viral Frenzy On Social Media-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 29 2024

Check this out. Last week we were invited to do a remote interview with Pastor Joel Tillis and Bro. Kevin on The Soul Trap Podcast, and we were talking about the ‘state of the Union’ and all the intrigue percolating in Washington DC right now. We love spending time with those guys, and we talked about a lot of cool end times stuff. One of the things we discussed were UFOs and the soon appearance of the aliens. So it was quite humorously ironic that, as that Podcast premiered last night on YouTube, the New York Post and the Daily Mail UK ran headlines stories about UFOs spotted over the Capitol building in Washington on Thanksgiving! You really can’t get more ‘ripped from the headlines’ than that. Today on the Podcast, we are talking about how late it truly is on the end times clock, and helping you to assess your defense readiness condition as it applies to our upcoming trip on Flight #777 on Titus213 Airlines.



