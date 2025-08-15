BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Moon Penal Colony, Time Travel & ETs – Daryl James Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
38 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/08/15/moon-penal-colony/

Daryl James was a seven year veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 7 (NMCB 7) based at Royal Air Force Base St. Mawgan, in Cornwall Great Britain.

Daryl was inducted into the Off World Program Solar Warden. Due to an unfortunate experience with a reptilian in the program, he was sent to the Moon as punishment in a penal colony.

Daryl explains how he was inducted into the program and what the nature of his experiences in the off world space fleet was like. He describes some of the different types of ETs he’s worked with.

In Part 2 Daryl James does a deep dive into life in Fifth Density, Time Travel and what he went through when his participation in the Off World Programs ended.

Keywords
time travelsecret space programspace explorationalien contactet contactsolar wardenspace fleetreptilian aliensfifth densityoff world programdaryl jamesunited states navylife on the moonalien speciesextraterrestrial beingsreptilian encountermoon penal colonynaval mobile construction battalionnmcb 7royal air force base st mawgancornwall great britainoff world programsspace program whistleblowermoon colonypenal colony moon
