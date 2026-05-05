CIA pitch to Chinese 'bright future' with the country in chaos - US wants to make you a Spy

CIA’s pitch to Chinese: 'bright future' with the country in chaos

♦️ The country changes, but the idea is the same: make a “better life” for yourself by working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

♦️ A new video posted by the CIA shows a working man in China unhappy with his life and the “lies” he’s being fed.

♦️ As night falls, the man gets in his car, drives far away and contacts the CIA to collaborate in return for prosperity.

😆 The video is ironic – considering the soaring cost of living in the US.

More about this from Geopolitics Prime:

Is the CIA laying the ground for war with China?

Since Donald Trump’s election, the CIA has posted series of videos aimed at recruiting Chinese as spies – offering step-by-step instructions on how to contact the US agency.

The last few months has seen a flurry of recruitment ads. But Chinese citizens are not lining up to sell state secrets to the CIA.

💬 "The CIA’s global mission is to enable individuals to contact us safely from anywhere," reads the caption under the video. "The CIA wants to know the truth about China, and we are looking for trustworthy people who know it and can share it."

The videos imply traitors can get rich: "The information you possess may be more valuable than you think."

The videos echo similar campaigns against other countries targeted by the US.