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The Birth of Jesus Foretold - Matthew 1:18-25
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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21 views • February 22, 2021
Join us as we go verse by verse through the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus IS the Messiah who fulfills the promises of the prophets!!

What place do Adultery, Divorce and Visions have in the birth story of Jesus? A great deal, as do courage, obedience and faithfulness. Jesus' earthly parents were amazing people. Join us today as we talk about this and more in our in Bible Deep Dive!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon. Check out our Playlist of Matthew Deep Dives
YouTube www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2ppCwpvnDqGswfYScyAUw24

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/CLcTUELtQiqt/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ebc5e084-8508-4e58-a179-f570c47732b9&;index=1

You can find our channels with all our videos at
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment.

God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
biblejesussalvationdreamsdivorceadulteryvisionsbible teachingsound bible teachingbook of matthewgods gracejesus is lordgospel of matthew
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy