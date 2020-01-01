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Time to Quit the Catholic Church (mirrored)
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242 views • January 01, 2020
Time to Quit the Catholic Church (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel FFRF at:-
https://youtu.be/urtErp8I8hw
Three hundred predatory priests, 1,000 child victims, 1,400 pages, two million documents, including many from the Catholic Church’s “secret archive.” The numbers are all the more staggering and sobering because the Pennsylvania grand jury report, released yesterday, encompassed only six of the eight dioceses in the state. The report says that there are significantly more victims than those named because the coverup was so widespread and successful.
If you stand by the Catholic Church, if you donate time and money to this organization, you are complicit. There is no way around it. This will not be the last report. It will not be the worst report.
Learn more about the Freedom From Religion Foundation at ffrf.org.
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Mirrored from YouTube channel FFRF at:-
https://youtu.be/urtErp8I8hw
Three hundred predatory priests, 1,000 child victims, 1,400 pages, two million documents, including many from the Catholic Church’s “secret archive.” The numbers are all the more staggering and sobering because the Pennsylvania grand jury report, released yesterday, encompassed only six of the eight dioceses in the state. The report says that there are significantly more victims than those named because the coverup was so widespread and successful.
If you stand by the Catholic Church, if you donate time and money to this organization, you are complicit. There is no way around it. This will not be the last report. It will not be the worst report.
Learn more about the Freedom From Religion Foundation at ffrf.org.
Category
Non-profits & Activism
Keywords
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