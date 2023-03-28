Monster Ruining The Air Over Long Beach 3/27/23 -- CALIFORNIA

I saw this devil flying at a very low altitude today as I pulled into Mother's Market in Long Beach. Notice how dark blue the sky is here. As low as this vehicle was you would think I could hear the engines...but I heard nothing. I hear the regular air traffic at about this altitude all the time...just not the spewing vehicles. Have any of you heard these so called jets flying over your area? Love to hear your thoughts on this my friends. The only silent vehicles I have ever seen flying over were UFOs...hmmmmm?
