Hasma Attack in Israel Was A False Flag Staged Event And Israel Citizens Knows It Here is The Proof

Whats even more crazy is Israel citizens and soldiers know it was a false flag and still feel they should attack the Palestinians is a stunning disconnect of the human experience .
Some of the headlines I will break down are below
Hamas' attack is a staggering failure for Israel's intelligence and security forces
Israel-Hamas war live- Israeli bombardment turns Gaza into ‘ball of fire’ - Israel-Palestine conflict News - Al Jazeera
Israel conflict latest- Erdoğan calls Israel a ‘war criminal’ at pro-Palestinian rally
Iran may not want a full-blown war with Israel, but it may be dragged into one - CNN
Israeli bombing levels a residential square on Gaza City’s Jalaa Street - Israel-Palestine conflict News
Israel Has 10,000 Palestinian Prisoners and Faces Allegations of Rampant Abuse
Fanatics vs generals- The strange Israeli rift over Gaza - Israel-Palestine conflict
Israel-Hamas war- Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south Gaza
Israel's destroying our beloved Gaza before our eyes
Israeli troops launch brief raid into Gaza Strip to attack Hamas targets
Leon Cooperman Says College Students Demonstrating Against Israel 'Have Sh-t for Brains'
Starvation used as a ‘weapon of war’ on civilians in Gaza- Oxfam
Israel-Hamas war live- UN ceasefire bid fails as Gaza death toll soars
Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle East
Israel demands UN chief resign after he says Hamas attacks 'did not occur in vacuum'
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel paint Palestinians as 'animals' to legitimize war crimes- Israeli scholar
Israel-Hamas war- Canadians in Gaza say Israel air strikes now relentless
Are social media giants censoring pro-Palestine voices amid Israel’s war-
How Israeli bombing turned Gaza’s desperate situation into a ‘catastrophe’
Pentagon to send military advisers and air defence systems to Israel - Israel-Hamas war
Not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza, says US, with Hamas still holding hostages
Israel shows footage of Hamas killings ‘to counter denial of atrocities’
No one is left to mourn in Gaza, as Israel’s bombs deliver daily death
Israel is clear about its intentions in Gaza – world leaders cannot plead ignorance of what is coming
Why is France’s Macron visiting Israel
Israeli soldier killed during ground raid in Gaza, Israel’s army says
