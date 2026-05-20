Pentecost Sunday, May 24th 2026. Be filled with His power!

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Are you a Christian? Do you have the power of the Baptism of the Holy Ghost with these signs following in His name: casting out devils,speaking in other tongues, laying hands on the sick that they recover? Mark 16:17,18. Without God's power in the churches today, it is reason the churchs are impotent!