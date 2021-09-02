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WOW! 12 Month extensive study of official documents shows that NO "VIRUS" EXISTS
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291 views • September 02, 2021
100 institutions (mainly health and science institutions) in 20+ countries have all failed to provide or cite even 1 record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification, by anyone, anywhere, ever.
SARS-COV-2 aka "Corona Virus"(covid-19) DOES NOT EXIST!
The so-called "Corona Virus", the FAKE-Demic, all the intrusive government measures(masks, lock-down, social distancing, strong-armed deadly poison vaccine PUSHING thuggery, the loss of business, loss of jobs...etc.) turns out to be one of the biggest scam/con jobs in the history of the world and nearly 7 billion people fell for it.
We've been completely duped and I for one am FURIOUS at the government, their minions the main stream media, the completely incompetent medical and science industry(I don't mention big pharma because I assume everyone knows they are from the pit of hell) and all the complicit celebrity morons that went along with it and then went and hid under rocks somewhere. Have I missed anyone?
Please join me on all my Channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
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https://ugetube.com/@agentofchange
SARS-COV-2 aka "Corona Virus"(covid-19) DOES NOT EXIST!
The so-called "Corona Virus", the FAKE-Demic, all the intrusive government measures(masks, lock-down, social distancing, strong-armed deadly poison vaccine PUSHING thuggery, the loss of business, loss of jobs...etc.) turns out to be one of the biggest scam/con jobs in the history of the world and nearly 7 billion people fell for it.
We've been completely duped and I for one am FURIOUS at the government, their minions the main stream media, the completely incompetent medical and science industry(I don't mention big pharma because I assume everyone knows they are from the pit of hell) and all the complicit celebrity morons that went along with it and then went and hid under rocks somewhere. Have I missed anyone?
Please join me on all my Channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
https://ugetube.com/@agentofchange
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