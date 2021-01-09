Climate Engineering News Q & A, January 7, 2021, #1 ( Geoengineering Watch )

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch has decided to produce an online “Climate Engineering News Q and A”. We will try to post a new segment every Wednesday. Please check back each week for the latest installment.Climate Engineering News Q & A Question Submissions:By submitting a question to this email you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous. We apologize that we might not be able to answer all questions, though we will do our best to answer as many as possible.All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computerDane Wigington