The Complete Armour of God | Ephesians 6.10–20 | Spiritual Warfare | Johnny Cash (NKJV)

Note: This video presentation is intended for non-commercial use. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙛𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙝 > 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙀𝙫𝙞𝙡 𝙊𝙣𝙚 (𝙞.𝙚. 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙣, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙡)



At all times hold up the shield of faith, with which you will be able to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the Evil One. (Ephesians 6.16, EHV*)

* Evangelical Heritage Version (2019). https://wartburgproject.org





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Presenter (narrator; orator): Johnny Cash (John R. Cash)

English translation of the Bible narrated in this video presentation: New King James Version (1982)

See complete playlists for Johnny Cash Reads the New Testament via the official Johnny Cash YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@johnnycashofficial/playlists

Date of upload: Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨)

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/neoremonstrance

• Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Arminian, Arminians, Arminianism

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

Remonstrance, Remonstrant, Remonstrants, Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio