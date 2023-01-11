Natural Law-- Part 1 (Interview)

An interview with Dr. Robert A. Morey by Wayne C. Sedlak in Las Vegas, NV (2018) on the topic of Natural Law.
For audio lecture on NATURAL THEOLOGY – IS IT BIBLICAL? PARTS 1 THRU 8, see https://faithdefenders.com/natural-theology-is-it-biblical-parts-1-thru-8/
See his book entitled "The Bible, Natural Theology And Natural Law: Conflict Or Compromise? located at https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781609571436&HC_ISBN=
