Geoengineering: Polluting Jet Exhaust or a Globalist Depopulation Scheme?

With Nikki Florio, Geoengineering expert

https://BeHeroic.com, [email protected]

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It’s wonderful and amazing that the “geoengineering danger,” aka the chemtrail phenomena, has lost its conspiratorial edge. So much so that several states have now debated - or even passed - bans of atmospheric pollution. Trump’s EPA head even admitted it was real.

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Over the years, Freedom Hub has platformed several experts talking about this, highlighting in our promos Biden’s funding of it via several agencies, and Trump’s “Federal Weather Enterprise” Report that threatened to defund mitigation of jet exhaust that increasingly experts were blaming for it.

Back from presenting the geoengineering facts at the Dallas conference of the National Health Federation - the world’s oldest health freedom org that is a lobbying client of Freedom Hub co-founder Charles Frohman, Nikki will share her presentation with our Freedom Hub audience this Wednesday. Please register and forward to your friends. If we don’t encourage those on the fence to learn more about the white ‘jet trails’ in the sky above us, geoengineering will remain a difficult issue for the politicians to take seriously.