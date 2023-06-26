Happy New Day Inspirational Message 6.26.23!

Today, we are being called by Nature to have a relationship! Now, what gets in between more of this possibility is our shadow, the things that keeps us from having more of this God Source connection. We can’t let this happen. Be inspired even more as you watch the video. Please, enlighten others by sharing!
Enjoy my transformational meditations:
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.