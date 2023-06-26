Happy New Day Inspirational Message 6.26.23!

Today, we are being called by Nature to have a relationship! Now, what gets in between more of this possibility is our shadow, the things that keeps us from having more of this God Source connection. We can’t let this happen. Be inspired even more as you watch the video. Please, enlighten others by sharing!





Enjoy my transformational meditations:

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak





My website: https://robertnovak.com/





Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/