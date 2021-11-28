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JAPAN WIPING OUT CV-19 WITH IVERMECTIN (Aug 13 2021 - Tokyo Medical Association Recommends Ivermectin)
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98 views • November 28, 2021
Tokyo Medical Association Chairman, Haruo Ozaki, said that a comparison study was made between African countries which are distributing Ivermectin once a year within their population for various reasons and other African countries which do not distribute ivermectin at all. He concluded that one cannot say that ivermectin is absolutely not effective as Covid cases and deaths numbers differ significantly.
Dr. Ozaki cited evidence from African nations that have utilized Ivermectin during the pandemic. He stated: “In Africa, if we compare countries distributing Ivermectin once a year with countries who do not give Ivermectin… they don’t give Ivermectin to prevent COVID but to prevent parasitic disease… if we look at COVID numbers in countries that give Ivermectin, the number of cases is 134.4/100,000 and the number of deaths is 2.2/100,000.”
Then, on an interview with Professor Kazuhiro Nagao, a prominent Japanese physician, he said,
“…four pills (of ivermectin) should be distributed to everyone in the country, so that people can take them “as soon as you are infected.”
About the effectiveness of Ivermectin in treating COVID patients, he said: “It starts being effective the very next day… My patients can reach me by message 24/7 and they tell me they feel better the next day.”
Dr. Ozaki cited evidence from African nations that have utilized Ivermectin during the pandemic. He stated: “In Africa, if we compare countries distributing Ivermectin once a year with countries who do not give Ivermectin… they don’t give Ivermectin to prevent COVID but to prevent parasitic disease… if we look at COVID numbers in countries that give Ivermectin, the number of cases is 134.4/100,000 and the number of deaths is 2.2/100,000.”
Then, on an interview with Professor Kazuhiro Nagao, a prominent Japanese physician, he said,
“…four pills (of ivermectin) should be distributed to everyone in the country, so that people can take them “as soon as you are infected.”
About the effectiveness of Ivermectin in treating COVID patients, he said: “It starts being effective the very next day… My patients can reach me by message 24/7 and they tell me they feel better the next day.”
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