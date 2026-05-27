Beetroot Juice: A Game-Changer for Older Adults' Blood Pressure?

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-Older adults drinking nitrate-rich beetroot juice experienced reduced blood pressure after two weeks of consistent consumption daily.
-Study participants completed crossover trials comparing nitrate-rich beetroot juice against placebo beverages without dietary nitrates present.
-Researchers linked blood pressure reductions to oral microbiome changes, including increased Neisseria bacteria among older participants.
-Oral bacteria convert dietary nitrate into nitric oxide, helping blood vessels relax and improve vascular circulation naturally.
-Researchers emphasized beetroot juice supplements cannot replace medications, while larger studies investigate varied individual responses further.
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