James Madison vs Federal Gun Control
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 20 hours ago

Zero. That’s the number of federal gun control measures authorized by the Constitution. But they’re not going to end themselves. As the “Father of the Constitution” told us - it’s up to the people and the states to get the job done.


Path to Liberty: December 4, 2023

libertyconstitution2nd amendmentjames madisonlibertarianright to keep and bear armsfoundersfederalism10th amendmentdecentralizenullifyfederalist 46

