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-- Jew does not equal Israel.
-- The care of the Vineyard was stripped from the Jews and given to the White Europeans.
-- The biological children of Israel migrated into Europe and, there, converted to Jesus Christ.
-- The conversation to Jesus Christ IS the return to the land. Isaiah 66:7-8.
-- Modern Jews are damned.
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com