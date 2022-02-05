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FULL SHOW: DoD Loses Key Vaccine Damage Information With Convenient Glitch Ahead Of Big Reveal On Vax Deaths
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401 views • February 05, 2022
The cover up of vaccine injuries is on by the Department of Defense. After Tom Renz and Ron Johnson demand the DoD preserve it’s military injury database, magically the database is deleted and DoD is claiming it’s a glitch. The torture that liberals are forcing students to endure in school in the name of covid is reaching new levels of evil. From segregation to public humiliation, these videos will make you sick. The establishment is desperate for a war with Russia, as the American media and Biden State Department keep pounding the war drums without any reason or support. The Freedom Convoy rides on and Justin Trudeau stays in hiding and the police continue to makes moves in attempt to sabotage the convoy. GoFundMe announces they are taking the $9 Million raised for the truckers and keeping it for themselves.
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