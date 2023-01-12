World Economic Forum's 'smart cities’ will limit your FOOD

Glenn Beck
Jan 12, 2023
American farmers are becoming an endangered species, thanks to world elites like Bill Gates and investment firms like BlackRock buying up vast amounts of land and property. The price of farmland is SKYROCKETING, and ordinary Americans can’t keep up. But it gets even worse. In this clip, Glenn details America’s farmland crisis and ALSO the World Economic Forum’s next, big goal: ‘Smart Cities’ by 2030 that will not only limit your purchases, but your FOOD INTAKE as well…
