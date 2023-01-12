Create New Account
World Economic Forum's 'smart cities’ will limit your FOOD
Jan 12, 2023

American farmers are becoming an endangered species, thanks to world elites like Bill Gates and investment firms like BlackRock buying up vast amounts of land and property. The price of farmland is SKYROCKETING, and ordinary Americans can’t keep up. But it gets even worse. In this clip, Glenn details America’s farmland crisis and ALSO the World Economic Forum’s next, big goal: ‘Smart Cities’ by 2030 that will not only limit your purchases, but your FOOD INTAKE as well…


Watch Glenn dive further into both these topics during his latest Wednesday Night Special, 'Farmland Wars.' The entire episode is available now on BlazeTV.com or on Glenn's YouTube channel (linked below):

