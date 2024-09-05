Bikini model nurse killed by VAXX poison injections (probable)

Tragedy as Miss Bikini Ireland and First Dates Ireland star Judy Fitzgerald dies 'unexpectedly' aged 32

Judy Fitzgerald, who was also a frontline nurse and midwife, died

Published: 09:45 EDT, 30 May 2023

A former Miss Bikini Ireland has died 'unexpectedly' aged 32, prompting an outpouring of tributes.

Judy Fitzgerald from Co Limerick also known for her appearance on First Dates Ireland last year, after she featured on the programme last March.

She passed away on Saturday according to a death notice, which said she will be 'sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Liam and Imelda, sister Lucy, brother William, brother-in-law Pedro'.

