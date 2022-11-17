Create New Account
X22 Report Ep. 2927a - Optics Are Important, The System Will Come Down On The [CB]/Biden Watch
GalacticStorm
Published 12 days ago |
X22 Report Financial News Ep. 2927a - Nov 16, 2022

Optics Are Important, The System Will Come Down On The [CB]/Biden Watch

The [DS]/[CB]/[WEF] are now pushing the world into their new system, the have no choice, everything was set in motion during the pandemic. As they push the economy is going to breakdown and Trump is going to point this out every step of the way. The great awakening also includes the [CB] system and the fiat currency.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
politicsrussiaukrainecentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

