© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hard Fork, Part Eight
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • December 13, 2020
https://youtu.be/q-uyg2lOdlw FORTY STATES Now Disputing Who The President Is, FBI Targets AG Who Filed The Lawsuit, This Is WAR | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/mRYp1Qo-Je8 Antifa Has Built A Massive NEW Autonomous Zone And Are WINNING Against Cops, This Time Its Different | Tim Pool
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-11-situation-update-dec-11th-dod-de-fangs-the-cia-305th-intel-proves-foreign-interference-scotus-maneuvers.html
https://youtu.be/ICFd3E0jwcE What Happens if Texas Wins at the Supreme Court | Official ACLJ
https://youtu.be/sKB5xNMf7Pw If SCOTUS Says "Your Election was Illegal," What Will States Do? | Official ACLJ
https://youtu.be/vA0RHHzSpRE Secret Deal of the Swiss and Chinese; Facebook Fact Checker Funded by TikTok? | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/ElcRIKGr41Y Trump will fight Venezuela?; CCP military in Canada, Trudeau sends military to learn CCP propaganda | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/yJg7qKJ8tn0 FBI reports 500,000 fake ballots; Sean Hannity: US in deep trouble if nothing is fixed | Front Page
https://youtu.be/I1AWReNXims Rudy Giuliani BEATS CCP-Virus | Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense | Ep. 93
https://youtu.be/0q3SO1GJtLA Ricky Rebel - We Wish You a MAGA Christmas ft. Joy Villa
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/11/20 Ep. 2351a - [CB] Pandemic Great Reset Big Fail, What’s Next. Ep. 2351b - Marker Revealed, Trump New EO, Durham, GW, Surprise Attack
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/mRYp1Qo-Je8 Antifa Has Built A Massive NEW Autonomous Zone And Are WINNING Against Cops, This Time Its Different | Tim Pool
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-11-situation-update-dec-11th-dod-de-fangs-the-cia-305th-intel-proves-foreign-interference-scotus-maneuvers.html
https://youtu.be/ICFd3E0jwcE What Happens if Texas Wins at the Supreme Court | Official ACLJ
https://youtu.be/sKB5xNMf7Pw If SCOTUS Says "Your Election was Illegal," What Will States Do? | Official ACLJ
https://youtu.be/vA0RHHzSpRE Secret Deal of the Swiss and Chinese; Facebook Fact Checker Funded by TikTok? | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/ElcRIKGr41Y Trump will fight Venezuela?; CCP military in Canada, Trudeau sends military to learn CCP propaganda | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/yJg7qKJ8tn0 FBI reports 500,000 fake ballots; Sean Hannity: US in deep trouble if nothing is fixed | Front Page
https://youtu.be/I1AWReNXims Rudy Giuliani BEATS CCP-Virus | Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense | Ep. 93
https://youtu.be/0q3SO1GJtLA Ricky Rebel - We Wish You a MAGA Christmas ft. Joy Villa
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/11/20 Ep. 2351a - [CB] Pandemic Great Reset Big Fail, What’s Next. Ep. 2351b - Marker Revealed, Trump New EO, Durham, GW, Surprise Attack
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.