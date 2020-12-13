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The Hard Fork, Part Eight
Phoenix Lady Rising
Phoenix Lady Rising
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43 views • December 13, 2020
https://youtu.be/q-uyg2lOdlw FORTY STATES Now Disputing Who The President Is, FBI Targets AG Who Filed The Lawsuit, This Is WAR | Tim Pool

https://youtu.be/mRYp1Qo-Je8 Antifa Has Built A Massive NEW Autonomous Zone And Are WINNING Against Cops, This Time Its Different | Tim Pool

https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-11-situation-update-dec-11th-dod-de-fangs-the-cia-305th-intel-proves-foreign-interference-scotus-maneuvers.html

https://youtu.be/ICFd3E0jwcE What Happens if Texas Wins at the Supreme Court | Official ACLJ

https://youtu.be/sKB5xNMf7Pw If SCOTUS Says "Your Election was Illegal," What Will States Do? | Official ACLJ

https://youtu.be/vA0RHHzSpRE Secret Deal of the Swiss and Chinese; Facebook Fact Checker Funded by TikTok? | Beyond the Noise

https://youtu.be/ElcRIKGr41Y Trump will fight Venezuela?; CCP military in Canada, Trudeau sends military to learn CCP propaganda | Eye Opener

https://youtu.be/yJg7qKJ8tn0 FBI reports 500,000 fake ballots; Sean Hannity: US in deep trouble if nothing is fixed | Front Page

https://youtu.be/I1AWReNXims Rudy Giuliani BEATS CCP-Virus | Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense | Ep. 93

https://youtu.be/0q3SO1GJtLA Ricky Rebel - We Wish You a MAGA Christmas ft. Joy Villa

https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/11/20 Ep. 2351a - [CB] Pandemic Great Reset Big Fail, What’s Next. Ep. 2351b - Marker Revealed, Trump New EO, Durham, GW, Surprise Attack

https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.

https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.

My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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