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[Jan 20, 2021] The Joyride - Nico Speaks to Flat Earth expert David Weiss [OFM Videos]
DITRH Interviews
DITRH Interviews
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Nico had an in-depth conversation with Flat Earth expert David Weiss about what this theory entails. tinyurl.com/DITRHiB

The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.

The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.

Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.

Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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