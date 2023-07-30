Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3126b-How Do You Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS?Think Posse Comitatus,Had To Be Done This Way
X22 Report
______________________________________________________

The [DS] is not in control, the military and the patriots are. They patriots need to show the people the truth and that is what is happening. The military was activated during the election, the people wouldn't understand why the military is operating on US soil, so Trump needs away to introduce the military to guard the elections and take control away from the [DS]. An attack on the US will do this, had to be done this way. 

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanondonald trumpjoe bidennew world orderbidenq anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covid vaccinex22 financial report

