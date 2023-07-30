X22 Report - Ep 3126b-How Do You Safeguard US Elections Post-POTUS?Think Posse Comitatus,Had To Be Done This Way

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
The [DS] is not in control, the military and the patriots are. They
patriots need to show the people the truth and that is what is
happening. The military was activated during the election, the people
wouldn't understand why the military is operating on US soil, so Trump
needs away to introduce the military to guard the elections and take
control away from the [DS]. An attack on the US will do this, had to be
done this way.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.