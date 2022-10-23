Aaron Brickman On Where We Go From Here

Man In America with Aaron Brickman. 10/18/2022
Are we still on pace for a 1929 style crash? You asked me: what will happen to our 401ks, bank accounts and pensions? How about our mortgages? Is our cash safe in the bank? And how would a crash affect our everyday lives? (Part I of a two-part interview. Part II will be released Friday, October 21)
