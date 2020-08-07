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Norquist: Talk of Biden ducking debates shows how panicked left is
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5 views • August 07, 2020
Presidential debates have been held every election year since 1976, but it's beginning to look like former Vice President Joe Biden may try to avoid debating President Trump this election year. Conservatives are now speaking out with Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform telling One America's John Hines that Biden's attempt to duck the debates is because he knows it could cost him his lead in the polls
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