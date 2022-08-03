Episode 78 - The Planned New World Order

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Join Jeff and special guest David Sorensen (stopworldcontrol.com) to see and hear the proof of massive crimes aimed at destroying the United States and creating a one-world tyrannical government.
David's website: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
High Treason Website: https://www.america1stproductions.com
DONATE TO "HIGH TREASON: YOU DECIDE" DOCUSERIES: https://www.america1stproductions.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/