Professor Norman Fenton, On 15 Minute Cities:
"It's absolutely catastrophic. Nobody ever voted for this. People are not allowed to use their cars outside of their 15 minute 'zone' more than 100 times per year. The idea is essentially to stop you travelling wherever you want."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.