© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon Bekaa Area College Student Gives Update on Her Current Situation celineyassine
Celine Yassine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPUNzcSdeIQ&t
زرنا الضيعة تحت القصف ( حرب لبنان
We visited the village under bombardment (Lebanon War)
PREVIOUS VID >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICBvwEIl7IQ