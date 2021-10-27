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United Network News OFFICIAL TRAILER And Kim's Site And Telegram Links
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78 views • October 27, 2021
LIFE FORCE TELEGRAM LINKS

UNN IMPORTANT NEWS
Post important news pertinent to your area here. This is for sharing with one another as well as with the UNN News feed. Keep chat to a minimum and try to vet your material as best as possible. If it is inflammatory and unvetted mark it UNVERIFIED.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/QGAhJcibZqiHsWpG

LIFE FORCE GENERAL CHAT
Chat here! Ask questions. Team members who have been involved for awhile will do their best to answer. We are friends and compatriots in the fight to restore our planet. This thread is to share ideas and help each other out.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/UEOqdejL3Paq4nvf

LF Q & A
Questions answered by veteran LF team members. This is a NO CHAT thread, ONLY POSTING QUESTIONS.
https://t.me/joinchat/QDrwE0yI76QwNjFh

LF LIVE@5 HAPPYGRAMS
Join the party! Submit feel good videos here to enjoy and for possible inclusion in the nightly broadcasts.
https://t.me/joinchat/Sj8TGa__BpFiMzJh

LF INTRODUCTION TO KIM, TANK & CORE CONCEPTS
Scroll up when you get here to see introductory videos. No chat here, this thread is for bringing yourselves up to date.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/T6yzPvBZeHHKlCkl

LF NEW SUGGESTIONS - RECOMMENDATIONS
Interact and discuss project suggestions, ideas, technologies and more.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/Uo7511sCKwFvRuDq

PEOPLES' GOVERNMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT (PGSD)
All important news regarding the assemblies.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/WJh2UrttGiKjhFSm

PGSD Chat
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LF HEALTH & WELLNESS
Share and ask questions. Emergency health issues may be helped here.
https://t.me/joinchat/Q9-FUG2ugUo5NTgx

UN PLUS & UNN Q & A
Need help with your UN PLUS or UNN account? Check out this thread.
Click here to join: https://t.me/unn_and_un_plus_QandA

GFORCE NETWORK Q & A
LF's own social media platform. Get help here.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/vqXnTAiDSIwyMGQx

LF EDUCATION
Want to change the education system in your area? Learn more about the different programs that are available through LF.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/SdvhSCU7nif9_36i

LF (U.S.) FOOD SOLUTIONS
Take part in changing the food system in your area.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/SG-g6KQcb72-SIUS

UNN FIELD MESSENGERS
Do you want people to know what is going on in your area? Become a Field Messenger.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/T4XA7K2gX7qYP_GT

UNN NOTICIAS DE Latinoamérica
Post important news here pertaining to Latin America
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/sc95Q0XfpjExNTYx


OUR WEBSITES:
Life Force: https://www.lifeforce.global/
UNN News Channel: https://www.unitednetwork.news/
UN PLUS - Entertainment Package: https://unitednet.plus/
GIA: https://globalintelligence.agency/
PGSD: https://pgovsd.agency
UNN: https://www.unn.today/
G-Force: https://gforce.network/
LF Education: https://www.lifeforce.education/
LF Solutions: https://www.lifeforce.solutions/
SPEAK Project: https://projectspeak.net/
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trumpcabalilluminatikimberly goguenkim goguen
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