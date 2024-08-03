Buck Rogers - Countdown to Doomsday (1991, Mega Drive), part 10

Freeing someone from prison and going to Venbus for real.



Buck Rogers - Countdown to Doomsday is an RPG developed by SSI and published by Electronic Arts. It is a slightly modified version of the game of the same name which came out for C64, Amiga and PC. The Mega Drive/ Genesis offers less classes, races and skills to build your character.



The game is based on TSR's pen&paper role-playing game based on the Buck Rogers franchise. The story takes place in the 25th century. You play as a party of new recruits to the New Earth Organization (NEO) in their fight against the Mars-based Russo-American Mercantile, a group of tyrants who previously ruled the solar system. Right after your introduction at the NEO facility, it is attacked by RAM forces. You manage to activate the anti-aircraft defence system, which enables the remaining NEO forces to fend off the attack. After that, you are brought to a starbase and send out to perform various missions.



Unlike the computer versions, which use a first-person view to display your surroundings, both movement and combat are shown in an isometric view. The only exception is a battle between spaceships. While you are not in combat, your party is display with a single avatar.

