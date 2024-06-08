BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crude Buster (1990, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
18 views • 11 months ago

Crude Buster (クルードバスター, known as Two Crude in North America or Two Crude Dudes on the Mega Drive / Genesis) is a beat'em up developed and published by Data East. It was also released for Mega Drive / Genesis.

After a terrorist organization called "Big Valley" blew up New York with a atomic bomb and took control over the city, the U.S. government sends in a duo of mercenaries to take care of the situation.

While most scrolling beat'em ups have a more isometric perspective, Crude Buster has a strict view from the side. While you cannot thus move "into" the screen", there is often another platformer layer you can walk on. You can punch, grab and jump. When you duck, you kicj instead punching, and you can perform an evasive roll. Both objects and enemies can be grabbed. Some objects can be used as a weapon after that, e.g. a traffic sign, other objects and enemies can be thrown.

Keywords
beatemupdata eastarcade game
