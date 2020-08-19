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Un été pour tout changer N° 9: Le chemin vers l'autonomie passe par l'acceptation de l'erreur - Thierry Casasnovas
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1 view • August 19, 2020
18 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP2qVYiwk_g
Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas
Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas
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