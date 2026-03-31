American journalist who came to Iran stated that he might be the only US citizen currently in the Strait of Hormuz - Ahmad Saadaldin, Propaganda & Co., clip

An American journalist, Ahmad Saadaldin who came to Iran stated that he might be the only US citizen currently in the Strait of Hormuz. He was surprised by Iran's power and influence.

Cynthia... About a week ago I uploaded the full video of Episode 1 of his trip to Iran. He still hasn't uploaded Episode 2 yet. Here's Episode 1 if you missed it.

https://www.brighteon.com/e76e369f-c4d3-40b2-b9cb-918cb2568d6e

Adding: from a 'Daily Mail' article and X post about Khristi Noem's cross dressing husband:

X post: "Secret life of Khristi Noem's cross dressing husband Bryon": the pouting 'Busty Bimbo' photos and trove of explicit messages."

This government is full of pedos and sexual degenerates.

The Head of DHS was banging a man, not her husband, on private planes bought with US taxpayer money and giving her friends million dollar contracts for nothing while her husband is wearing prosthetic breasts and doing duck face. Amazing.

The article and photos are here if you have a subscription:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15685877/kristi-noem-husband-bryon-crossdressing-pictures-south-dakota.html