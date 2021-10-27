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Mobile phone sticks to the magnetized leg of a vaccinated baby
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764 views • October 27, 2021
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Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."
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https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/real-news-links-1.html
https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1
People V Cabal:
Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"
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