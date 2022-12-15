Create New Account
NEW Gov. DeSantis just revealed a major vaccine investigation in Florida
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Dec 14, 2022

In this video, we're sharing the latest video footage from Governor DeSantis including a major vaccine investigation in Florida. Keep up to date with Dr. Taylor Marshall with all the latest on this story as it develops!


If you're interested in Governor DeSantis and his new investigation, be sure to check out this video as we present the latest news on a major vaccine investigation in Florida. This story is sure to keep you informed as the investigation develops!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Z5Ue8yymA0


