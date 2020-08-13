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Biden knew 'damn well' about spying on Trump campaign: Rep Nunes
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11 views • August 13, 2020
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, reacts to FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo's exclusive interview with Trump and weighs in on former President Obama and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden reportedly spying on Trump's campaign in 2016.
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